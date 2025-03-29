Allianz SE Takes $9.09 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 4,150,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after buying an additional 353,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.