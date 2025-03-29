Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,066. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.