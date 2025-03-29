Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.92. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,066. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

