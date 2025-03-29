Allstate Corp Invests $6 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 433,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

DIS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

