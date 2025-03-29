Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

