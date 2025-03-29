Allstate Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,216.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGLB stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

