Allstate Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,877,000 after acquiring an additional 517,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after buying an additional 297,797 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $96.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

