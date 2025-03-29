Allstate Corp Sells 833,683 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,683 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $140,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18,741.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 330,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 758.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 34,506 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,101,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 195,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IGIB opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $54.10.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
