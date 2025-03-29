Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ HIDE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.08.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
