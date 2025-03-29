Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HIDE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.08.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

