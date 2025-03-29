Altus Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.10. 54,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,049. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 894.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.44. Altus Group has a one year low of C$46.09 and a one year high of C$61.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$135,700.00. Also, Director William Brennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

