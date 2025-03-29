Altus Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Altus Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.10. 54,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,049. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 894.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.44. Altus Group has a one year low of C$46.09 and a one year high of C$61.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$135,700.00. Also, Director William Brennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIF
About Altus Group
Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.