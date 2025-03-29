Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Financial Survey

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 16.55% 16.60% 13.61% Amkor Technology 5.60% 8.59% 5.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.84 billion 2.87 $274.57 million $5.51 18.06 Amkor Technology $6.32 billion 0.71 $354.01 million $1.43 12.80

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Amkor Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 1 6 0 2.86 Amkor Technology 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus price target of $132.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.13%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Amkor Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

