Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 834,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

