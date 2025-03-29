Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 9.1% increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.82. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.43 and a twelve month high of C$48.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.71.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.