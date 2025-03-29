Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 9.1% increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.82. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.43 and a twelve month high of C$48.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.71.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.