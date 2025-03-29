Anne Ruth Herkes Acquires 646 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Anne Ruth Herkes purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,849.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU.UN opened at C$34.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$37.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.