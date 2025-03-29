Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Apollomics Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of APLM opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $73.00.
Apollomics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollomics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.