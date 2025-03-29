Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Apollomics Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of APLM opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

