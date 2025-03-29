Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

