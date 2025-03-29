Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,049,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 177,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arctic Star Exploration
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.