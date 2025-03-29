Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,049,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 177,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

