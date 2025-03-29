Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

