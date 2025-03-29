Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 287.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

SDHC stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

