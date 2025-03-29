Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987,820 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,781 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $1,091,310.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,331.48. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

