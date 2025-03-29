Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $30,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.