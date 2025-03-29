Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,080 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.