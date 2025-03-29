Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 28,959 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,959 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287,350 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 770,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphatec by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,202,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares in the company, valued at $74,015,104.32. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $365,317.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 668,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,020.91. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,321 shares of company stock worth $3,828,060. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

