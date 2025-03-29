Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 29,456 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Calix were worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CALX opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.78. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.