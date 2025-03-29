AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,012 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.