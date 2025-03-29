Aufman Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

