Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,027.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,300,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $598.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.90 and its 200-day moving average is $622.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

