Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 617,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.