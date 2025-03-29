Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $48.67 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

