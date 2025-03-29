Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 351,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at $352,088,350.56. The trade was a 2.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PSEC opened at $4.11 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.