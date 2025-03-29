Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Sells £2,906,690.40 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc sold 523,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.18), for a total transaction of £2,906,690.40 ($3,762,219.00).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.70 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.80 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.90. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 615 ($7.96) to GBX 635 ($8.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.67 ($7.58).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

