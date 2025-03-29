Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.