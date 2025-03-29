Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
AZIHF stock remained flat at $29.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.
About Azimut
