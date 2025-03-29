Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

AZIHF stock remained flat at $29.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.