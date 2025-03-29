Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 125.4% in March

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
