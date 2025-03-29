Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 125.4% in March

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

