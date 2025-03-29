BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 56,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Dividend History for BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.