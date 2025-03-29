BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 56,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

