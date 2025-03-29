Barbara A. Larson Sells 10,172 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of S stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

