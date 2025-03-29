Barclays Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $247.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $251.00 to $247.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.34 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.