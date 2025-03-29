Barclays Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $45.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNT. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Vontier has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vontier by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

