Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.