Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Up 18.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £4.13 million, a PE ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.