Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.25. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.57 million and a P/E ratio of 327.75.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
