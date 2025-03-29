Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.25. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.57 million and a P/E ratio of 327.75.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

