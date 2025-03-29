BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

BioAtla Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 1,443,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

