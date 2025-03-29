Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $637.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $683.88 and a 200 day moving average of $800.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $629.02 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

