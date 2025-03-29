BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF opened at $7.88 on Friday. BioSyent has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0347 per share. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.