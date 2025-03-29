BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.36) by $0.79, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BTAI. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

