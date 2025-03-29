Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.