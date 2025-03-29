Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.30 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,525 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $359.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $529.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.