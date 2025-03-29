Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,316 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,775,000 after purchasing an additional 429,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,206,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,046,000 after acquiring an additional 521,431 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,983,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

