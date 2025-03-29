Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,829 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

