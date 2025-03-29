BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,277,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 33,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

